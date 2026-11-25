The Brussels municipality of Schaerbeek has finalised its draft budget for 2027, but sees its budget balance coming under pressure due to the federal cap on the duration of unemployment benefits.

According to the council’s estimates, the measure threatens to cost the CPAS-OCMW an additional €3.75 million, but Schaerbeek points out that it has already made numerous efforts in recent years to maintain a balanced budget and “will not pay for another level of government.”

“These efforts have resulted in a reduction in the municipality’s operating costs and an optimisation of the administration’s operations,” the municipal council said. “Everyone was asked to do more with fewer resources. Schaerbeek has done its bit.”

According to Schaerbeek, Belgium’s federal government is shifting the responsibility for its decisions onto the local authorities.

“Schaerbeek is being asked to foot the bill for the federal reform of unemployment benefits. By referring a number of unemployed people to the public social welfare centres, the federal government is making the local authorities bear the costs of its reform.”

'Not responsible'

In Schaerbeek, this translates into a deficit of €3.75 million. The municipality does not want to be forced to raise its taxes to finance the federal government’s policy.

“We are making the efforts required of us, managing our budget, seeking solutions and living within our means. And then the federal government comes along and asks us to pay for it? That is not right. That is not fair. That is not responsible,” said Vincent Vanhalewyn (Ecolo), Schaerbeek’s city councillor for the Budget.

“We do not want to raise taxes and will not close any public services to make up for the inadequate funding of the federal government’s reforms,” he added.

Schaarbeek has therefore decided to submit a budget for approval to the Brussels-Capital Region, the supervisory authority, in which the additional costs resulting from the federal government’s decisions are not included.

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