Couleur Café has announced the first six acts for its 2027 edition, which will take place in Brussels’ Parc d'Osseghem from 25 to 27 June.

The first artists confirmed are Meryl, Kokoroko, Ino Casablanca, Victony, Biga*Ranx and Odeal.

French singer and rapper Meryl will bring her Caviar Tour to Brussels, presenting her latest album La Dame alongside her best-known hits after sold-out shows in France, Switzerland and Belgium.

London septet Kokoroko will return to Couleur Café. With their album Tuff Times Never Last, the group blends neo-soul, disco, bossa nova and funk.

Ino Casablanca is also set to perform on Friday, June 25. Born in Spain, raised in France and of Moroccan heritage, the rapper mixes hip-hop with North African, Latin American and Caribbean influences, and will present his album EXTASIAAAAA.

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Nigerian artist Victony completes the Friday bill announced so far. He rose to international prominence with Soweto and has previously worked with artists including Burna Boy, Rema and Don Toliver.

Sunday’s first confirmed acts shift the focus towards reggae, dub and R&B. Biga*Ranx will perform material from his album Rainshine, while Odeal brings a sound shaped by R&B, alté and afro on For A Good Time…

A day ticket costs €68. A three-day pass costs €154, while festival access with camping costs €179.

Only 600 of the festival-and-camping tickets remain available.