Foo Fighters will headline Werchter Parklife, with Iggy Pop also joining the line-up at the Rock Werchter festival site on Saturday 19 June 2027.

Werchter Parklife, a one-day festival held at the Rock Werchter grounds, was launched in 2026 as an additional festival day. Linkin Park headlined the first edition this summer.

Next year’s headline slot goes to Foo Fighters, the band founded in 1994 by Dave Grohl, the former Nirvana drummer, that has since become one of the world’s biggest rock acts.

The group is known for songs including Everlong, The Pretender, Best of You and Learn to Fly. Foo Fighters have won 15 Grammy Awards, including five for Best Rock Album, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

The line-up for Saturday 19 June 2027 also includes The Hives, Violet Grohl, Florence Road, and Alice Mae, alongside Iggy Pop, often referred to as the godfather of punk.

The event takes place two weeks before Rock Werchter 2027 begins.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 20 November 2026 at 10:00 via Ticketmaster.

A standard ticket costs €136. A limited number of exclusive Pit tickets, priced at €189, will also be available, giving access to the area directly in front of the stage during the Foo Fighters performance.

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