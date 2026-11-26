Rubbish bins have caught fire for the third time this week in Ganshoren, Brussels, at the same car park where firefighters were also pelted with stones and bottles during an earlier incident.

The fires broke out in a car park at the corner of Avenue Van Overbeke and Avenue Maxe Smal, according to Brussels fire service spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Related News

The first incident happened on Sunday evening. Firefighters were then called back to the same location on Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday evening. On Tuesday, the alert came in at about 21:10. On Wednesday, firefighters were called out at around 20:20.

No one was injured in any of the fires, and damage was limited to the rubbish bins.

During the Sunday evening incident, firefighters were attacked with stones and bottles as they tried to extinguish the blaze.

While the exact cause of the fires remains unclear, it appears highly unlikely that all three were accidental.