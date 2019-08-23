Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia for sale and drinking on the street

The best fries in Europe are – unsurprisingly – in Belgium, 700 people gather for an apero on the busiest road in Brussels and the N-VA youth try to sell Wallonia to Donald Trump.

Here’s a recap of the news you should know in Belgium this morning:

A woman’s car in West Flanders was completely covered in scratches in what the driver is calling a racist incident after the message “go back to your country” was scratched on her vehicle. Read more.

Around 700 people attended an urban aperitif in the middle of the busy rue de la Loi in Brussels on Thursday to discuss air pollution in the city, according to estimates by the organisers. Read more.

Traffic on the E313 highway from Antwerp to Liège is a complete standstill after two different traffic accidents took place on Friday morning. Read more.

Frites Atelier in Antwerp has been named the number one place for fries in Europe, with Makamaka in Barcelona in second and Just Chips in Bristol, England, coming in third. Read more.

As the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union approaches, Belgium is facing mixed news on the jobs front. Read more.

A new compensation program by Lufthansa allows passengers a way to help offset their carbon footprint by helping the airline pay for the use of biofuel on trips. Read more.

The leader of the group of French-speaking Christian democrats in the federal Parliament has criticised a tweet sent by the youth wing of Flemish nationalist party N-VA offering to sell Wallonia to US President Donald Trump. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times