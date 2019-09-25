 
Thomas Cook: 220 employees will be repatriated within two weeks to Belgium
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
    Thomas Cook: 220 employees will be repatriated within two weeks to Belgium

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    The unions met with management again on Wednesday and will continue to do so on a daily basis. Credit: Creative commons

    Some 220 Thomas Cook Belgium employees currently abroad will be repatriated within two weeks to Belgium, according to trade union sources.

    These employees are under foreign contracts, most of them Swiss, and accompany tourists to their holiday destination. The first repatriations are expected in the coming days.

    “It’s not obvious to everyone,” concedes Els De Coster, head of the liberal union (ACLVB). “These people have often made their lives and careers there.”

    Read More:

    The unions met with management again on Wednesday and will continue to do so on a daily basis. The 75 workers who are part of the bankrupt entities will be helped. For the 501 employees of Thomas Cook Retail Belgium, an entity that has filed for creditor protection under the Business Continuity Act, the situation is uncertain.

    The Brussels Times

