 
Over a dozen Brussels metro stations will undergo renovations
Tuesday, 29 October, 2019
    Over a dozen Brussels metro stations will undergo renovations

    Tuesday, 29 October 2019
    Works will aim to guarantee access to people with reduced mobility. Credit: Google Street View

    Renovation works have been announced for just over a dozen metro stations in Brussels which are slated to be completed in the spring of 2021 at the earliest.

    Brussels’ public transport company STIB/NMBS will undertake the renovations in order to guarantee access to the service to commuters with limited mobility.

    Out of a total of 69 metro stations in Brussels, only 48 are accessible to wheelchair users or other transport users with limited means of mobility, according to BX1.

    In total, 13 metro stations in Brussels will undergo the renovations, which for the most part will consist in building a new lift.

    Works have already started in metro station Parc, at the entrance of the Brussels Park in the Royal Quarter, which will see it outfitted with an additional entrance on Rue Montagne.

    The works are expected to be completed by the spring-summer season of 2021 at the latest and will concern the stations Bourse, Vandervelde, Anneessens, Delta, Diamant, Reyers, Clémenceau, Roodebeek, Porte de Hal, Madou, Albert and Constitution.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

