Electric Villo finally announces launch date

The electric bike option will have cost an additional €4.15 per month on top of the regular subscription to the service, which an estimated 35,000 people use. Credit: Villo Brussels/Facebook
Brussels bike rental service Villo will finally be able to offer riders some extra help with the launch of its electric bike service on 29 November.
Marred by several technical delays, the electric version of the bike system is finally ready for launch, with a fleet of 1800 electric Villo bikes set to arrive in the capital.
The service works by using a portable battery – provided by Villo to subscribed users – which riders can plug into the bikes. The battery is USB chargeable and has a range of nearly 10 kilometres, roughly 30 minutes ride time.
The electric bike option will have cost an additional €4.15 per month on top of the regular subscription to the service, which an estimated 35,000 people use.