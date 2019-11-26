 
All garbage in Brussels ‘will be collected’ by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté
    All garbage in Brussels 'will be collected' by the end of the week, says Bruxelles-Propreté

    It could take until the end of the week before all garbage is gone. Credit: Twitter/Sébastien Meunier

    The staff of Bruxelles-Propreté has resumed its garbage collecting rounds as normal in the Brussels Region since Tuesday, but it could take until the end of the week before everything is gone.

    The staff of Brussels garbage collecting agency Bruxelles-Propreté resumed its tasks like normal on Tuesday morning, after the management announced on Monday that the “fini-fini” regulation would not be scrapped after all, for the time being.

    “There were still a few problems this morning, but it was much better than yesterday and the week before,” said Etienne Cornesse, a spokesperson for Bruxelles-Propreté, reports Bruzz. “In the coming days, the situation will stabilise and garbage collection will be ensured. There were streets where a lot of garbage bags had piled up, so that will take some time, but by the end of the week everything will be gone,” he added.

    The Bruxelles-Propreté staff started a ‘dissatisfaction action‘ last Monday to protest against the scrapping of the current “fini-fini” system, meaning all personnel is sent home once two-third of the trucks in the area have returned to the depot, in order to reduce the number of work accidents caused by rushing staff members, reports RTBF.

    The ‘dissatisfaction action’ meant that the garbage collectors worked, but only following the rules to the letter. In practice, that meant only taking one bag per hand or only crossing the street where they were allowed to, resulting in many tours not being completed in time, and a lot of garbage bags piling up on the Brussels streets.

    A meeting between the trade unions and the management will take place on 5 December to discuss possible improvements in terms of safety and the training of workers, but the scrapping of the current “fini-fini” system will not be on the agenda.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

