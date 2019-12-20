Dutch money laundering presumably happened from Brussels apartment...

A man (45) who was arrested on Monday, in the aftermath of the arrest of the Netherlands’ most wanted criminal, Ridouan Taghi, presumably rented a Brussels apartment for Taghi’s money laundering.

The monthly rent for the apartment, €4,3000, was paid in cash for the first seven months, as was the security deposit of €25,800, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Netherlands. The man presumably rented it from 2015 to 2018, reports Bruzz.

During searches of the man’s place, and another house in Amsterdam, on Monday the police confiscated phones, laptops, an expensive watch, €14,100 money in cash, and about 1.5 kg of hashish.

Related News:

Five other suspects that were arrested on Monday evening after Taghi’s arrest in Dubai, have been released again on Thursday, and the last one was released on Friday, but all six remain suspects, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Ridouan Taghi, who was arrested in Dubai on Monday, is the Netherlands’ most wanted criminal, and is suspected of being one of the leading members of a criminal network that revolved mainly around cocaine trade, and ordering several murders in the criminal environment, and has been on the run from the Dutch police for years.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times