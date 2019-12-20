 
Dutch money laundering presumably happened from Brussels apartment
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 December, 2019
Latest News:
Dutch money laundering presumably happened from Brussels apartment...
Facial recognition systems far from flawless...
Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill backed by British House...
Traffic jams in Belgium down for the first...
Police find 400 kg of fireworks in man’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 December 2019
    Dutch money laundering presumably happened from Brussels apartment
    Facial recognition systems far from flawless
    Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill backed by British House of Commons
    Traffic jams in Belgium down for the first time since 2015
    Police find 400 kg of fireworks in man’s basement
    Man (29) from Leuven dies after car collides with tree
    Grey, wet weekend but Christmas Day expected to be dry
    Brussels announces €15 million to beef up anti-homeless strategy
    Several ‘dysfunctions’ found in previous court case of Julie Van Espen’s presumed murderer
    Infrabel will appeal against judgement on Buizingen train crash
    Socialist trade union calls for nationwide demonstration on 28 January
    Police warn of spike in Polish phone call scams
    Belgian investigators complete inquiry into the Paris terrorist attacks
    Only one koala left at Pairi Daiza zoo after fourth death in two years
    Police spread photos of two prisoners still on the run after escaping Turnhout prison on Thursday
    Police arrest man who tried to kidnap his partner in Brussels by dragging her into his car
    Salaries of Flemish MPs, but not Ministers, to be reduced by 5%
    Federal government closes Steenokkerzeel migrant centre
    Infrabel raises awareness on the dangers of railways trespassing
    Tomorrowland will stay in the same location until 2034
    View more

    Dutch money laundering presumably happened from Brussels apartment

    Friday, 20 December 2019
    Taghi was arrested in Dubai on Monday. Credit: Dutch police

    A man (45) who was arrested on Monday, in the aftermath of the arrest of the Netherlands’ most wanted criminal, Ridouan Taghi, presumably rented a Brussels apartment for Taghi’s money laundering.

    The monthly rent for the apartment, €4,3000, was paid in cash for the first seven months, as was the security deposit of €25,800, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Netherlands. The man presumably rented it from 2015 to 2018, reports Bruzz.

    During searches of the man’s place, and another house in Amsterdam, on Monday the police confiscated phones, laptops, an expensive watch, €14,100 money in cash, and about 1.5 kg of hashish.

    Related News:

     

    Five other suspects that were arrested on Monday evening after Taghi’s arrest in Dubai, have been released again on Thursday, and the last one was released on Friday, but all six remain suspects, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Ridouan Taghi, who was arrested in Dubai on Monday, is the Netherlands’ most wanted criminal, and is suspected of being one of the leading members of a criminal network that revolved mainly around cocaine trade, and ordering several murders in the criminal environment, and has been on the run from the Dutch police for years.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job