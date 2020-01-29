Theo Hayez: police run DNA tests on hairs from missing Belgian hiker’s cap

Australian police have announced that they will conduct a DNA test on a few hairs that presumably belong to Theo Hayez, the 18-year-old from Brussels who disappeared in Australia last year.

Hayez went missing in Byron Bay in Australia, in May 2019. Over the summer, several volunteers in Australia had found a cap that probably belonged to him on which some hairs were found.

Related News:

Hayez’ family was previously told that DNA tests on the found cap were inconclusive, and the investigators are only now going to carry out a DNA test, reports Sudpresse based on reports from The Australian.

The Brussels Times