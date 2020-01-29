Theo Hayez: police run DNA tests on hairs from missing Belgian hiker’s cap

Australian police have announced that they will conduct a DNA test on a few hairs that presumably belong to Theo Hayez, the 18-year-old from Brussels who disappeared in Australia last year.
Hayez went missing in Byron Bay in Australia, in May 2019. Over the summer, several volunteers in Australia had found a cap that probably belonged to him on which some hairs were found.
Hayez’ family was previously told that DNA tests on the found cap were inconclusive, and the investigators are only now going to carry out a DNA test, reports Sudpresse based on reports from The Australian.
