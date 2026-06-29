Travel sector concerned over new European air passengers' rights deal

Illustrative image of passengers at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga

The European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Association (ECTAA) expressed its “deep concern” on Monday about the provisional agreement between the European Council and the European Parliament on air passengers’ rights.

The Brussels-based lobby organisation highlighted the potential “disproportionate consequences” for its members of the rule providing for a full refund, including booking fees, in the event of a flight cancellation.

A 2004 European regulation provides for compensation of up to €600 for passengers in the event of a delay of more than three hours. The new deal is set to retain this measure, with a compensation of €250 to be provided for flights of up to 1,500 kilometres, €400 for flights of up to 3,500 kilometres and €600 for long-haul flights of more than 3,500 kilometres.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had already been highly critical of the plan to retain compensation for passengers on delayed flights, a measure that already "costs its members eight billion euros a year".

Meanwhile, ECTAA is concerned about independent travel agents. Under the new rules, passengers would be entitled to a full refund, including agency fees, in the event of a flight cancellation.

“This approach fails to take into account the distinct and valuable services provided by independent travel agents, which are separate from the transport service itself,” the organisation said.

In the event of disruptions, these companies are often the first point of contact and offer active support to the travellers affected. These customers make a fully informed choice to use indirect distribution channels and are fully aware of the benefits and services on offer, according to ECTAA.

“By obliging intermediaries to refund their service charges in the event of a flight cancellation – events over which they have absolutely no control – the new framework effectively forces them to work without remuneration," the association stated.

It added: "Not only would intermediaries be obliged to handle the refund process without remuneration, but they would also forgo payment for services that have already been fully provided."

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