French cloud computing company OVHcloud has launched its first artificial intelligence model for businesses, called Olala.

OVHcloud plans to build a suite of software tools for programming assistance on top of the model, similar to Anthropic’s Claude Code, OpenAI’s Codex and Mistral’s Vibe. The company unveiled the model on Tuesday as it expands beyond website hosting and private and public cloud services.

Speaking to AFP at OVHcloud’s Paris offices, founder and chief executive Octave Klaba said Europe lacked large-scale AI players and that the group intended to play a role using its existing cloud infrastructure.

He described the launch as a natural extension of the technologies OVHcloud already offers its customers. Unlike most AI start-ups, the company is already profitable and does not plan to raise funds to finance its new strategy, Klaba said.

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The company will face strong competition in a sector led by major US firms and increasingly challenged by a range of low-cost open AI models from Chinese companies. Its most direct rivals include France’s Mistral and Canada’s Cohere, both valued at more than €20 billion.

Olala will be available on the Hugging Face platform from Thursday and is being released as an open model, allowing developers to download, adapt and run it on their own machines.

Klaba said the model was trained on European supercomputers and includes agentic capabilities, meaning it can carry out certain tasks autonomously, including coding.

The company is targeting 100 million users, although it did not say when it expects to reach that figure. Klaba said OVHcloud was not starting from scratch, pointing to its existing customer base and established brand.

OVHcloud operates 46 data centres worldwide and generated €1.2 billion in revenue in 2026.