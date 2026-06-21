Millions of oil barrels pass through Strait of Hormuz despite attempted blockage

Strait of Hormuz

Millions of barrels of oil were transported through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, despite Iran claiming to have closed the vital waterway, according to shipping data cited by Bloomberg.

On Saturday, three heavily loaded oil tankers, capable of transporting a combined total of six million barrels, transmitted signals while navigating through the strait off the coast of Oman. One of these vessels resumed sending automatic signals on Sunday morning upon entering the Gulf of Oman.

Conflicting reports about the status of the strategic maritime route emerged between the US and Iran. Iranian authorities had announced on Saturday that the strait would be closed in response to attacks on Lebanon, while US Vice President JD Vance stated there was no evidence of such a closure by Iran.

Maritime organisations raised concerns for the safety of vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, citing risks such as sea mines and congestion in the narrow passageway, which previously saw around 120 ships cross daily before hostilities began. Several shipping companies are awaiting further information and security guarantees before resuming operations through the area.

The strait had only recently reopened earlier this week, following months of blockade. This gradual reopening was part of a preliminary agreement between the US and Iran, which had also led to a sharp drop in oil prices.

On Sunday, US and Iranian officials began discussions in Switzerland, potentially aiming to address tensions and secure the safety of the critical maritime route.

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