European leaders commemorate 7 October attack

Women walk past the memorials of victims of the 2023 October 7 attacks at the Nova Festival grounds in Reim in southern Israel on the second anniversary of the attacks on October 7, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The leaders of the UK, Germany, France, and Spain marked the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023, describing it as one of the darkest days in modern history for the Jewish people.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it "the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust," while French President Emmanuel Macron described it as "an abomination that must never happen again."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz referred to the date as "a black day in the history of the Jewish people".

On that day, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Additionally, 251 hostages were taken, 47 of whom remain in Gaza. The Israeli military believes 25 hostages have died

The following days the Israeli army launched an assault on the cut-off enclave which has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

Starmer pledged to continue efforts to repatriate British hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. He acknowledged the surge in antisemitism within the UK since the attack and condemned the killing of two Jewish men in a synagogue attack in Manchester last week.

Macron, marking the second anniversary of the attack, reiterated France’s support for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages. "We share the grief of bereaved families and the anguish of those still waiting," he posted on social media platform X.

In a video message, Merz discussed recent meetings with the hostage families in Berlin. He warned of a "new wave of antisemitism" in Germany and urged citizens to show solidarity with Jewish communities, ensuring they feel safe in the country.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned all forms of terrorism and called for the immediate release of the hostages.

He also urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "end the genocide of the Palestinian people" and establish a humanitarian corridor.

The official Israeli remembrance ceremony will be held on 16 October in the national cemetery on Mount Herzl after the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

Related News