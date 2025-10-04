Hamas says it is ready to free all Israeli hostages and negotiate under Trump's peace plan

Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the head of Hamas’s “military” wing in Gaza. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A senior Hamas official has announced the group’s willingness to enter negotiations addressing “all issues” as part of Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza.

The official, speaking anonymously to AFP on Saturday, stated that Hamas had informed mediators of its readiness to immediately begin implementing a deal to exchange hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners. This would depend on reaching an agreement to prepare the conditions on the ground.

The official reiterated Hamas’s openness to negotiate all issues without delay. On Friday, the group expressed its willingness to release all hostages but did not address key demands of Trump’s plan, including disarmament and its removal from Palestinian territory following the end of the conflict.

