European Parliament votes to ban 'veggie burger' labels

A veggie burger. Credit: Belga / AFP

The European Parliament has voted to ban meat-related terms like burger, steak, and sausage for plant-based meat alternatives, potentially outlawing terms such as veggie burger.

The proposal, initiated by the Parliament’s agriculture committee, aims to reserve terms traditionally associated with meat for products containing animal flesh. Plant-based alternatives made from vegetables or grains would no longer use these labels.

French MEP Celine Imart, representing the European People’s Party (EPP), argued that the ban is necessary to prevent consumer confusion and protect farmers. She cited a similar regulation adopted for dairy products years ago, saying it would only be fair to apply the same logic to meat.

Opponents of the ban have criticised it as a culture war instigated by the meat lobby, distracting from more pressing agricultural policy issues. They see the debate as part of a broader discussion on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). The amendment on food labelling was included in the Parliament’s position on strengthening farmers’ roles in the food supply chain, alongside broader discussions on simplifying CAP regulations.

Criticism arose during Tuesday’s debate, with claims that the EPP was diverting attention from crucial issues unrelated to farmers’ welfare.

Even the EPP’s president, Manfred Weber, downplayed the importance of the ban. "This is not a priority," he said, adding that consumers are "smart enough to make choices in supermarkets." The division within the party meant no official voting advice was issued.

355 MEPs voted in favour of the ban on Wednesday, while 247 opposed it, and 30 abstained. Among Flemish representatives, only members of Vlaams Belang supported the measure. Other Flemish MEPs, including EPP colleagues Wouter Beke and Liesbet Sommen, voted against it.

'Embarassing'

In 2020, a similar proposal was overwhelmingly rejected. However, the political landscape in the Parliament has since shifted following the 2024 elections, with an increased number of right-wing MEPs closely linked to the agricultural sector.

It remains uncertain if the so-called “veggie burger ban” will ultimately become law. The Parliament must now begin negotiations with EU Member States before it can take effect.

Groen MEP Sara Matthieu called the decision "embarrassing" and described the ban as "the height of paternalism".

She criticised the focus on semantics rather than addressing farmers’ real issues, such as low incomes, unfair supermarket contracts, and climate change. "If you really want to help farmers, give them better contracts, better incomes, and help them innovate," she said.

Vooruit MEP Bruno Tobback echoed this sentiment, arguing the ban does nothing to assist farmers or consumers. He pointed out that the European Court of Justice has previously struck down a similar attempt by France to introduce such a ban.

"What truly helps farmers is boosting their market power, ensuring they earn more for their hard work, and investing in shorter supply chains," he said.

