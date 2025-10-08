European farmers to get extra protection from EU-Mercosur trade deal

Farmers take their tractors to the European quarters of Brussels city for a protest action against the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement organized by various European farmers associations, Wednesday 13 November 2024 in Brussels. The organizations fear an increase of South American imports. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The European Commission has proposed additional measures to reassure European farmers that they will not suffer from the EU-Mercosur trade deal.

Farmers are particularly concerned about potential unfair competition from Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay on sensitive products such as beef, poultry, rice, honey, eggs, garlic, ethanol, and sugar.

The Commission insists that the gradual and carefully balanced opening of EU markets will mitigate major issues.

However, it has pledged extra safeguards in the unlikely event the agreement causes harmful import surges from Mercosur or significant price drops for European goods.

A special monitoring system will be established. Investigations will begin if import prices from Mercosur fall 10% below EU product prices, combined with a 10% rise in annual imports, or a 10% drop in Mercosur import prices compared to the previous year.

If serious harm to European farmers is identified, the EU may temporarily suspend preferential import tariffs.

Member States can also request investigations if there is sufficient evidence of damage. In urgent cases, provisional protective measures could be implemented within 21 days, with investigations concluded within four months.

These protective mechanisms have been incorporated into a regulation that now requires approval from member states and the European Parliament.

The Commission hopes for a green light by the end of the year to allow a provisional implementation of the trade agreement.

Related News