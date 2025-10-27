France sees migrant growth, rising racist incidents

Credit: Belga / AFP

France sees a continued long term immigration trend. 347,000 immigrants arrived to the country in 2023 according to France's national statistics office (Insee).

The latest figures show a decrease from the immigration peak in 2022 (490,000), but a rising long term trend through the 2000s.

The demographic mix of new arrivals is shifting. In 2006 almost half came from other European countries. By 2023 that share dropped to 28%, with Africa representing the largest region of countries of origin (45%).

The latest figures reveal that new immigrants are generally more highly qualified than in previous years.

More than half (52%) aged 25 or over who came to France in 2023 held higher education qualifications, compared to 41% in 2006.

Employment rates shortly after arrival remain higher for men (41%) than women (28%).

Nearly 10,000 racist or xenophobic cases were reported last year across the country, a 10% rise since 2023.

Related News