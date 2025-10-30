EU household gas prices decline amid return to pre-crisis patterns

Credit: Belga

Gas bills have fallen by 8.1% for households in the EU returning to pre energy crisis patterns.

The average price in the EU decreased to €11.43 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh), down from €12.44 at the end of 2024, according to Eurostat.

Eurostat data also indicates a return to the typical seasonal changes in costs during the year, seen before the 2022 energy crisis, caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Between EU member states, gas prices vary widely though due to local tax and subsidy policies.

Sweden has the highest price at €21.30 per 100 kWh, while Hungary has the lowest at €3.07.

The Netherlands and Denmark also fair highly, in contrast to more affordable rates in Croatia and Romania.

Growing variation across Europe

According to the data, Sweden, Estonia, and Bulgaria saw the biggest jumps in national gas prices compared to the same period in 2024.

In Estonia, prices climbed 23.9%. Meanwhile, Slovenia, Austria, and Czechia saw significant declines, with Slovenia’s prices falling by almost 13%.

When adjusted for purchasing power — cost relative to incomes — Sweden, Portugal, and the Netherlands emerged as the most expensive for household gas, while Hungary, Croatia, and Luxembourg offered the lowest effective prices.

