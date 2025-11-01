EU to focus on security and borders in 2026

The European Commission will focus more on defence, economic competitiveness, and border security in 2026 according to its recently presented work programme.

EU agencies gencies such as Europol and Frontex will be strengthened, as well as legislation for combating organised crime, with better cross-border cooperation.

It also details plans to digitalise the return process for migrants who are not authorised to stay in the EU.

The programme is based on guidelines from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and ideas presented during the 2025 State of the Union address.

Financial plan submitted for approval

The initiatives within the work programme form part of a proposed financial framework for the years 2028 to 2034, amounting to nearly €2 trillion. The budget still requires approval from the European Parliament and the Council.

The work programme also covers steps to implement the 'Pact on Migration and Asylum', an initiative designed to regulate long-term migration and address security issues.

One of projects include the European Drone Defence Initiative to monitor the eastern border.

