Finland's Tampere, Croatia's Dubrovnik win 'smart tourism' awards

Tampere in Finland and Dubrovnik in Croatia have been selected as winners of the European Commission's 'smart tourism' awards.

58 destinations from 22 countries participated in this year’s competition, which recognises cities making advances in accessibility, sustainability, digitalisation, and cultural heritage.

Fifteen destinations were shortlisted and invited to present their achievements to a European jury in Brussels, where the final winners were chosen.

Tampere was selected as the European Capital of Smart Tourism for 2026. The city was recognised for its work on sustainable growth and local wellbeing.

Dubrovnik was awarded the title of European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2026.

The Croatian city was chosen for its use of data-driven management strategies and for involving local communities in long-term tourism planning, the competition organisers said.

Growing interest

This year’s competition saw increased interest compared to previous years, with participating cities representing a broad section of Europe.

The European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism competitions aim to encourage improved practices across Europe’s tourism sector, emphasising accessibility, sustainability, digital tools, and the preservation of local culture.

