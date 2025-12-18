Thursday 18 December 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Russia's central bank threatens to sue European banks over frozen assets

Thursday 18 December 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Russia's central bank threatens to sue European banks over frozen assets
Headquarters of the Euroclear Group financial institute in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Russia’s central bank has warned the European Union against using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, threatening legal action against European banks.

The bank stated it would seek compensation for damages resulting from the “illegal blocking and use of assets.” However, it did not specify which banks might be targeted.

The warning comes as EU leaders discuss a proposal to fund a loan for Ukraine using billions in frozen Russian assets.

Previously, Russia’s central bank announced it had initiated legal proceedings in Moscow to recover blocked funds from the Belgian company Euroclear. A court hearing is scheduled for 16 January.

Related News

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.