Russia's central bank threatens to sue European banks over frozen assets

Headquarters of the Euroclear Group financial institute in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Russia’s central bank has warned the European Union against using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, threatening legal action against European banks.

The bank stated it would seek compensation for damages resulting from the “illegal blocking and use of assets.” However, it did not specify which banks might be targeted.

The warning comes as EU leaders discuss a proposal to fund a loan for Ukraine using billions in frozen Russian assets.

Previously, Russia’s central bank announced it had initiated legal proceedings in Moscow to recover blocked funds from the Belgian company Euroclear. A court hearing is scheduled for 16 January.

