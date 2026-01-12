Talking to Putin? 'We're not there yet' - EU spokesperson

The European Commission building. Credit: Belga

Plans for renewed dialogue between European leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin are currently not under consideration, according to the European Commission.

Paula Pinho, a spokesperson for the Commission, stated on Monday that discussions of this nature are not yet on the agenda.

She expressed hope that such talks could eventually take place, paving the way for peace in Ukraine.

However, Pinho lamented that there are no signs indicating President Putin’s willingness to engage in such discussions.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently suggested the idea of reconnecting with the Russian leader.

Meloni proposed appointing an EU special envoy for Ukraine as a step towards resuming dialogue with Moscow.

She argued that a unified approach could simplify negotiations, noting that many voices and formats have been involved since the beginning of talks.

In response to Meloni’s suggestion, the spokesperson declined to speculate further on the matter.

Related News