Putin's home was not the target of a Ukrainian attack, says CIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Belga

The CIA has stated that a recent Ukrainian drone attack did not target Russian President Vladimir Putin’s secondary residence, contradicting claims made by Moscow.

On Monday, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking Putin’s residence in Novgorod. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky swiftly dismissed the allegations, calling them “lies” intended to disrupt peace negotiations.

Initially, former US President Donald Trump criticised Ukraine for the alleged attack after a phone call with Putin.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin presented what it claimed were pieces of evidence, including debris said to belong to a Ukrainian drone. However, many experts have expressed doubt about the veracity of Moscow’s account of the incident.

According to CIA information, the Ukrainian drone strike targeted a military facility located near Putin’s residence, but not the estate itself. American media outlets have also reported that Trump was briefed on these findings by CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Related News