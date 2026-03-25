Suspected Russian drone hits Estonian power plant, say local authorities

Auvere power plant is located in northeastern Estonia, close to the Russian border. Credit: Google Maps

A drone flew into Estonian ‌airspace from Russia early on Wednesday morning and struck a ​chimney at a local power ​station, according to the Estonian intelligence services.

Estonian authorities, speaking to public broadcaster ​ERR, said that there were no injuries or damage to the power station.

The incident occurred at the Auvere power plant, located near the north-eastern city of Narva, close to the Russian border.

Two drones also crossed ​into Latvia's airspace, one from ​Russia and the second from Belarus, according to Latvian ‌authorities, reports Reuters.

An investigation, overseen by Estonia's Prosecutor’s Office, has been launched by the ISS, which operates under the Ministry of the Interior.

Authorities did not specify the drone's origin, whether Russian or Ukrainian.

However, they noted Ukraine had launched multiple strikes on Russia overnight, including attacks targeting the key port of Ust-Luga on the Gulf of Finland near Estonian waters.

The ISS’s Director-General Margo Palloson linked the incident to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

He expressed concern, saying: "These are the effects of Russia's large-scale war of aggression. We fear such incidents may occur in the future."

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