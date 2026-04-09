EU 'strongly condemns' Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire following an Israeli strike at the Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood of Beirut on April 8, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have left at least 200 dead and sparked criticism from the European Union, highlighting concerns over regional stability and a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The strikes, carried out on Wednesday, targeted multiple areas in Lebanon. Israel has stated it was aiming at Hezbollah, which it claims is not covered by the two-week ceasefire agreement brokered by the US and Iran.

Head of European Union foreign policy Kaja Kallas said the attacks were "difficult to justify under the premise of self-defence" and warned they were straining the ceasefire. Writing on X, she stated that “the truce with Iran should also extend to Lebanon.”

Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security policy, told reporters that the EU “firmly condemns the recent attacks by Israel on Lebanon,” citing civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

He described the strikes as "a very serious escalation" and "an unacceptable threat to civilian lives and regional stability." He also urged adherence to international law and expressed EU solidarity with the Lebanese people. "Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and those displaced by the violence," he said.

The EU reiterated its support for Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah, the Shiite militant group at the centre of Israel’s operations.

The inclusion of Lebanon in the US-Iran ceasefire agreement remains uncertain, with Israel maintaining its stance that Hezbollah should be excluded from the truce terms.

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