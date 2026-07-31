'Attack on Spain's territorial integrity': Prime Minister Sanchez responds to crisis

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, during his appearance after the meeting of European leaders. Credit: Moncloa / Fernando Calvo

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has described the massive influx of tens of thousands of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta as an "attack" and a "violation of Spain’s territorial integrity."

He also accused smuggling networks of "deceiving young people".

"The Spanish government stands with the city of Ceuta. And we understand the emotions and the distressing situation they have experienced in recent hours," Sánchez said during his visit to Ceuta.

The prime minister then described Thursday’s events as an "attack" and a "violation of Spain’s territorial integrity."

"What is also clear from the discussions we’ve had with Moroccan authorities is that the smuggling mafia has given a self-serving interpretation of a ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court," Sánchez added.

According to that ruling, "it is not possible to return to the border people arriving in Spain by sea," he clarified.

He stated that “this interpretation” had spread like wildfire. He accused these gangs of “deceiving many young people.”

Sánchez also assured that the government was doing everything possible to ensure security in Ceuta. He noted that the return of migrants was being expedited. In addition, the Tarajal breakwater is being reinforced with buoys.

Schengen suspension calls

Several European leaders have used the crisis to call for a suspension of Europe's free travel zone, the Schengen area. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also said on Friday that the EU should consider suspending Spain from the Schengen Area, following comments by the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

"It goes without saying that the EU must immediately take all necessary measures and consider every option, including suspending Schengen cooperation. Uncontrolled immigration is a threat to Europe and to Denmark," Frederiksen said in a statement sent to AFP.

Describing the scenes in Ceuta as "shocking", she said she had already spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who earlier proposed suspending Spain from the Schengen Area.

"We are bringing together European leaders to discuss the situation," Frederiksen added.

Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen, a member of the right-wing populist Finns Party, also voiced support for Meloni's proposal.

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