EU Foreign Affairs Chief calls for expansion of Russian sanctions list

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Credit: John Thys/AFP/Belga

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, intends to further expand the sanctions list against Russia.

In an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt on Monday, Kallas announced that the number of sanctioned Russian entities could increase by a third under a new European sanctions package.

"This autumn, I will present the most comprehensive sanctions list since the start of the war," said Kallas. "Pressure must be intensified until Russia ends the war."

According to the European Foreign Affairs chief, Russia has already paid a high price for the European sanctions, which have "cost the Russian war machine approximately 1,000 billion euros."

Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, the European Union has adopted 21 sanctions packages against Russia. These currently target nearly 3,000 individuals and entities, according to the European Commission.

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