Europe on track for record year in wind turbine construction

Credit: Canva

Europe is on course for a record year in the construction of new wind turbines – having added 8.8 gigawatts of capacity in the first half of the year, according to the semi-annual report from WindEurope, the European wind energy association.

WindEurope's CEO Tinne Van der Straeten (previously Belgium's Energy Minister) emphasised that the permitting process remains a hurdle in many countries.

The wind turbines installed from January to June – which is 30% more than in the first half of 2024 – "can generate enough energy to supply approximately seven million European households with electricity and replace fossil fuel imports equivalent to 25 LNG tankers per year," said the professional organisation.

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Germany has been the driving force behind this progress in the first six months of the year. It accounted for 3.4 gigawatts (or 40%) of the installed capacity. Over 500 new wind turbines were commissioned in Germany (423 on land and 84 offshore). In Belgium, an additional 60 megawatts of wind capacity were created.

WindEurope forecasts a further 24 gigawatts of capacity to be added across Europe over the year – summer is traditionally the period when most wind turbines are installed. This would be a record. The organisation expects acceleration in the coming years, reaching 30 gigawatts annually by the 2030s.

"However, structural issues persist," warned WindEurope.

Obtaining permits remains the main obstacle. While Germany has significantly increased its installed capacity, in countries such as Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Ireland, the volumes authorised are decreasing, WindEurope further noted.

"2026 could well be a record year for wind energy, but we must not take this momentum for granted," emphasised Van der Straeten.