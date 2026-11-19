Union leaders from 19 countries called on the European Union to refuse to award public contracts to American multinational Amazon and AWS (Amazon Web Services) in an open letter released on Thursday.

The European Commission proposed the Public Procurement Act at the end of September, beginning the EU's largest overhaul of procurement rules in more than a decade. Public procurement accounts for roughly 15% of the EU's GDP, approximately €2.6 trillion a year.

As these rules are being rewritten, UNI Global Union, a federation of unions representing millions of workers around the world, called on governments to stop awarding procurement contracts to Amazon and AWS, its web services subsidiary.

“Amazon’s consistent record of disrespect for workers’ fundamental rights should disqualify it from being awarded public contracts – its behaviour is fundamentally inconsistent with the shared democratic values of our countries,” the federation said in an open letter.

'Every public contract is a choice'

The letter made three demands specifically, calling for a comprehensive review of all existing and planned contracts with Amazon and AWS, to reform public procurement procedures to make it a requirement for recipients to respect workers rights, and to establish effective enforcement methods to exclude companies from future tenders.

“Every public contract is a choice about what governments are willing to pay for. Right now, taxpayers in country after country are paying Amazon while it shuts down warehouses, busts unions and tries to get labour laws struck down,” said Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union.

“Governments set the rules for who gets public money. They can require that companies respect workers’ right to organise and bargain, and they should start with the biggest contractor that refuses to," she added.

Later this month, Amazon is expected to see its biggest shopping days on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In response, unions have organised the Make Amazon Pay Day, a global day of strikes and protests intended to hold the e-commerce giant accountable for its labour practices.

“Our governments must not reward corporations that undermine democracy, exploit workers, or erode public trust,” the letter said. “Public funds should advance public values, not subsidise union busting or deepen our digital dependency on unaccountable corporate power.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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