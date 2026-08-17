DRC Ebola outbreak is the deadliest ever recorded in the country

A hygienist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) begins cleaning and disinfection operations at the Rwampara Ebola Treatment Centre (ETC) in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on July 13, 2026. Credit: Belga/Benediction Murhabazi/AFP

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has killed at least 2,325 people, making it the deadliest ever recorded in the country.

The Congolese health institute said in its latest report that the number of confirmed cases had risen to 4,945, including 101 recorded in the past 24 hours.

The outbreak is spreading rapidly and has already become the largest in the country’s history in terms of of the number of cases.

Last week, the World Health Organization warned that the outbreak could reach an unprecedented scale.

According to the UN’s emergency relief co-ordinator, Tom Fletcher, one person is currently dying from the virus every 30 minutes.

He urged the international community to quickly increase resources for the fight against Ebola.

This is the 17th Ebola outbreak to hit the DRC.

The current outbreak is being caused by the Bundibugyo variant, for which there is currently no vaccine or treatment.

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