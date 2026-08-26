One person dies from West Nile virus infection in the Netherlands

Illustrative image of a mosquito. Credit: Institute of Tropical Medicine (ITM) in Antwerp

One person has died in the province of Utrecht after being infected with the West Nile virus, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) reported on Wednesday. The person had contracted the virus in the Netherlands.

West Nile virus is mainly transmitted by mosquitoes. Its symptoms resemble those of the flu, but in some more severe cases it can lead to a coma and meningitis.

On average, 80% of people show no symptoms, according to the RIVM. Two other patients are currently in hospital with West Nile virus infection in the Netherlands.

In Belgium, the virus has been detected in birds and a horse in the Mechelen region.

In North Macedonia, an outbreak of the West Nile virus has already claimed the lives of at least five people, health authorities announced last Saturday.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported on Friday that 12 European countries have already reported cases of West Nile virus this year. In addition to North Macedonia, these include Albania, Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, the Netherlands, Romania, Serbia and Spain.

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