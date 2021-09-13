Large-scale free concert on Grand Place on September 24

After proceedings were disrupted in 2020 by the pandemic, the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles (which represents the French Community in Belgium) will again host its annual party on Brussels’ Grand Place on 24 September.

The event will celebrate its 50th anniversary and the concert will feature artists Eddy De Pretto, Mustii, and Aldebert at the heart of the capital. As well as the festivities, organisers say that the event will also be a show of solidarity with victims of July’s floods.

“The evening will provide an occasion to encourage and amplify the wonderful wave of generosity seen in the wake of the floods,” Minister-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet affirms.

“After a year of such deep emotion, this music will warm hearts and souls,” asserted Jean-Paul Philippot, general administrator for RTBF, adding that the concert will be broadcast live on La Une radio and online platforms. “In this way, RTBF hopes to unify the country as well as showing support for the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles.”

As well as the concerts organised on the Grand Place, 50 other free concerts are scheduled between 23 and 26 September. A further 60 free film screenings will be held in cinemas, exhibition halls, and cultural centres between 22 and 30 September.

The Brussels Times