Foreign spectators will be banned from travelling to Japan to attend the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the Japanese government has decided.

This measure is taken as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced on Tuesday at the Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The Japanese organising committee for the Tokyo Games is expected to hold a virtual meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during March to make the decision on the absence of visitors from abroad formal.

The Games, which have been postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are due to be held from 23 July to 8 August.

The Brussels Times