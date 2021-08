Olympic Games 2020: Belgium’s schedule today...

Hot off of a successful day yesterday, Belgium has another busy day for events at the Olympic Games in Tokyo today (Friday 6 August).

Here’s the programme:

ATHLETICS

– Olympic Stadium

13h37: 4x400m (men) – heats: BELGIUM

TRACK CYCLING

– Izu Velodrome

10:15-11:00: Madison (women) – FINAL: JOLIEN D’HOORE/LOTTE KOPECKY

RIDING

– Equestrian Park

12:00-15:05: Jumping – Team competition – Qualification: BELGIUM – PIETER DEVOS (Claire Z), JEROME GUERY (Quel Homme de Hus), GREGORY WATHELET (Nevados S)

GOLF

– Kasumigaseki Country Club

0h30-09h00: 3rd round (ladies): MANON DE ROEY

