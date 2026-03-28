Flemish golfers hit unprecedented numbers

Josaphat mini golf. Credit: Erik Hürsever Sánchez / Google photos

The number of golfers in Flanders has risen by 5.5% in the past year, reaching almost 52,000 members, the highest growth in five years, according to Golf Vlaanderen.

The federation, celebrating its 25th anniversary, noted an increase of nearly 10% in members under the age of 18. This highlights growing interest among young people in a sport traditionally seen as exclusive.

Marc Verneirt, Golf Vlaanderen’s general director, expressed satisfaction with the growth, pointing out that membership has risen by more than a third over the past decade. He also emphasised efforts to make golf more accessible, with innovative formats and affordable options costing around €250–€300.

While 62% of members are over 50, youth participation has surged. Last year, the number of golfers under 18 rose from 3,905 to 4,261, marking the largest increase in 15 years and providing a boost to the sport after challenges during the pandemic.

Verneirt added that while the average age of golfers continues to rise, this demonstrates how people are playing the sport for longer. He highlighted the success of programmes aimed at younger players, such as holiday golf camps, attributing their popularity to golf’s unique blend of competition and enjoyment.

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