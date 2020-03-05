 
No handshakes at Jupiler Pro football matches this weekend
Thursday, 05 March, 2020
    No handshakes at Jupiler Pro football matches this weekend

    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s Pro League has put in place a series of measures to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) which, it said, “requires special attention and monitoring.”

    The association of professional football clubs has placed emphasis, first of all, on supporters, urging those who feel feverish or ill to remain at home, and calling on everyone to avoid handshakes, greeting kisses, hugs and other forms of direct physical contact. It has also called on people to cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing and to wash their hands regularly.

    On the football field, the Pro League wants to limit unnecessary direct contact as much as possible, so it has suspended the traditional handshakes at the start of each match, as well as the toss. Further, a minimum distance of one metre between players and journalists needs to be respected during interviews.

    The Pro League, “which is attentively monitoring the situation and is in permanent consultation with the competent services and experts,” will next week organise an information session with its clubs and a panel of experts. Other measures could be taken if there are new developments, the League said.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

