Belgian firefighters to help with wildfire in the Netherlands

Belgian firefighters. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

The three Limburg fire service zones in Belgium are sending 25 firefighters and six off-road fire engines to help tackle a major wildfire in a nature reserve in the south-east of the Netherlands.

The fire broke out around midday on Monday in a nature reserve near the village of Oostrum, in the Dutch province of Limburg. According to local authorities, the blaze has spread across 100 hectares. On Tuesday, they raised the alert level to 3.

The Netherlands requested assistance from neighbouring Belgium on Wednesday, Karen De Smedt of the East Limburg fire service zone said.

After consultations between the three Limburg fire service zones, it was decided to send two platoons, each led by an officer who will remain in contact with Dutch counterparts. The Dutch authorities will decide where the Belgian firefighters are deployed.

"We will stay on site throughout the day and into the evening. I think we will be able to make a difference," De Smedt said.

The six vehicles being sent are four-wheel-drive Unimog off-road fire engines designed for combating forest fires.

De Smedt said the vehicles can be used in the usual way, with a firefighter walking alongside holding a hose, but can also tackle flames while moving.

She added that they are able to go deeper into the forest, although safety considerations remain paramount.

The 25 Belgian firefighters will also have a command post. This will serve as a rest and meeting area where food and drinks will be provided.

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