Wildfire in Netherlands reveals possible Second World War shells

Dutch police. Credit: Belga

Dutch bomb disposal experts were called in on Tuesday after a wildfire in a nature reserve in Limburg uncovered what appear to be Second World War explosives.

The fire broke out at around midday on Monday in a nature reserve in the north of the Dutch province of Limburg. According to public broadcaster NOS, several explosions were heard on both Monday and Tuesday. Firefighters are continuing to tackle the blaze, but only from marked paths.

Dutch authorities said the area saw heavy fighting during the Second World War, meaning unexploded ordnance from that period may still be buried there. A bomb disposal specialist has been asked to assess the finds.

Similar discoveries have also been made in France. Wildfires that broke out in Gironde in late July exposed Second World War shells at Le Porge.

According to the local authorities, no fewer than 400 shells, both French and German, were found there, and clearance operations lasted several days.

Related News