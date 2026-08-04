Wildfire in Dutch Limburg still not extinguished with 100 hectares burned

Illustrative images. Credit: Belga/Julien Warnand

Dutch authorities do not expect the large wildfire in the De Rosmolen nature reserve in northern Limburg to be extinguished before the end of Tuesday morning.

The fire was still not under control overnight from Monday to Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Between 250 and 300 firefighters continued working through the night to tackle the flames. Firefighting helicopters were not being used in the dark because visibility was too poor.

According to local authorities, 100 hectares of the nature reserve have burned down since the fire started.

At around 8.30 pm, authorities estimated that it would take at least another six to eight hours to put out the fire. A nearby campsite was evacuated, with 300 people moved to safety.

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