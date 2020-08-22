   
TUI will send 28 empty planes to Spain to return Belgians in red zones
Saturday, 22 August, 2020
    Saturday, 22 August 2020
    TUI will send 28 empty planes to Spain to return Belgians in red zones

    Saturday, 22 August 2020
    © Belga

    Travel organisation TUI will send 28 empty planes to the Spanish holiday regions Almeria and the Balearic Islands (which include Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera) to pick up Belgians currently on holiday in red zones.

    Since Friday midnight, the popular holiday destinations have been coloured red on the coronavirus colour card of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, meaning that a ban on non-essential travel is in force.

    Tourists are no longer welcome there, but the more than 3,500 Belgians who travelled with TUI can still return with the return flight they would normally take, according to the Belga press agency.

    Those who were set to return after 29 August, will get a seat on one of the 28 flights that will be operated next week.

    On Friday, it already became known that TUI, due to the changed colour code, cancelled all its flights to the Balearic Islands until 5 September.

    Departing customers will be contacted by the customer service department and another destination, a voucher or refund will be proposed.

