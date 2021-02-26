   
Dutch curfew remains in force after court rules in favour of government
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 February, 2021
Latest News:
Dutch curfew remains in force after court rules...
Kinepolis wants to rent movie theaters to small...
Belgium in Brief: (No) Covid-19 Vaccine Passports...
Leuven games developer raises €1.8 million from ‘father...
Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Dutch curfew remains in force after court rules in favour of government
    Kinepolis wants to rent movie theaters to small groups
    Belgium in Brief: (No) Covid-19 Vaccine Passports
    Leuven games developer raises €1.8 million from ‘father of Lara Croft’
    Brussels will re-evaluate 10 PM curfew today
    These sectors want relaxations from today’s Consultative Committee
    Fastned raises money to build more recharging stations for electric cars
    Growth of online working is eroding workers’ rights, says ILO
    East Flanders’ governor warns against easing coronavirus measures
    Covid-19 vaccination passport ‘possible before summer’, EU leaders say
    With Belgium’s reactors gone, French energy company plans to leave coal behind
    Covid-19: All-time death toll tops 22,000 in Belgium
    Brussels man arrested for making counterfeit cash
    Vaccines: Four out of five AstraZeneca doses delivered have still not been used
    Brussels considers creating its own credit system for businesses
    Brussels takes action against excessive rents
    World’s largest painting on auction to raise money for charity
    De Croo convinced that Belgium’s travel ban is ‘proportionate’
    New European night train serving Belgium in the cards
    Belgium could be at the start of third coronavirus wave, UZ Ghent says
    View more
    Share article:

    Dutch curfew remains in force after court rules in favour of government

    Friday, 26 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The curfew put in place to fight the coronavirus in the Netherlands will remain in force after the Court of Appeal in The Hague ruled in favour of the Dutch government in its appeal, ten days after another judge said it should be lifted.

    The government immediately lodged an appeal against the decision made last Tuesday, and has now been vindicated as the court ruled there was sufficient legal basis for the curfew in the case brought forward by protest group Viruswaarheid.

    “The Court of Appeal is of the opinion that imposing the curfew is proportional and that other means are not reasonably available,” the court wrote, adding that the government had a right to rely on the advice of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT).

    The measure, which states that anyone in the Netherlands who has no valid reason to be on the streets must stay inside from 9:00 PM to 4:30 AM, has been in force since 23 January, and was recently extended until 2 March.

    Related News

     

    This verdict contradicts that of another judge last Tuesday, which stated that the curfew was a “far-reaching infringement of the right to freedom of movement and privacy” and restricted the right to freedom of assembly and demonstration, among other things.

    A special law for emergencies dating back to 1996 was used for the introduction of the curfew, and the judge in preliminary relief proceedings found that the coronavirus crisis is not a situation for which the law is intended.

    However, the Court of Appeal has now said that this measure could be introduced on the basis of this law, as the crisis created “extraordinary circumstances,” and added that the temporary violating of these fundamental rights was justified.

    Organisers of the case, Viruswaarheid, had previously organised several protests against the Dutch coronavirus measures since they have been in force.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times