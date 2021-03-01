   
15 vaccinated people test positive in Flemish care home outbreak
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Brussels Vs. Uber...
15 vaccinated people test positive in Flemish care...
Brussels vaccination centres will not open before March...
Belgium sees worst decline in GDP since World...
2-minute video shows year-long coronavirus spread across Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Vs. Uber
    15 vaccinated people test positive in Flemish care home outbreak
    Brussels vaccination centres will not open before March 15 due to vaccine shortage
    Belgium sees worst decline in GDP since World War II
    2-minute video shows year-long coronavirus spread across Belgium
    Belgium will play a role in European distribution of Janssen vaccine
    Construction worker falls at Brussels work site
    Cheat Sheet: What are the rules for visiting contact professions?
    Lockdown party broken up at holiday home after owner tips off police
    Flanders invests extra €150 million in cycle paths
    Uber drivers can no longer use smartphones in Brussels
    Flanders to administer 50,000 more coronavirus vaccines than last week
    Police break up party in Bois de la Cambre over the weekend
    Coronavirus outbreak in Namur prison affects nearly half of inmates
    More than 400 coronavirus patients in intensive care as figures worsen
    Here’s what’s new on 1 March
    Coronavirus: ‘Stop complaining’, Belgian virologist says
    Coronavirus: Global death toll continues to climb
    Study suggests ozone is effective in disinfecting the coronavirus
    UN condemns deadly repression in Myanmar
    View more
    Share article:

    15 vaccinated people test positive in Flemish care home outbreak

    Monday, 01 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Twelve residents and three care home staff who had already received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine have tested positive for the South African variant of the virus in an outbreak in a residential care home in West Flanders.

    A total of 18 people, of which 15 had been fully vaccinated, were infected with the more contagious strain at a residential care home in Wielant in Ingooigem (West Flanders).

    “All residents involved in the outbreak were fully vaccinated, and three of the staff members were as well,” Inge Coopman, a staff member at the care home, told The Brussels Times.

    Two other staff members from the residential care centre, which has a vaccination rate of 96% among residents and 90% among staff, had not been vaccinated yet, and one was waiting to be administered with a second dose.

    “This shows the importance of a high vaccination rate among healthcare providers,” epidemiologist Pierre Van Dammen said.

    The first cases were registered by chance, as the residents weren’t showing any real symptoms. However, a slight fever was recorded in one of the elderly people, which helped the staff detect the outbreak.

    Related News

     

    “On Saturday morning, we received a notification from the Flemish Agency for Care and Health that it was the highly contagious South African variant. To prevent further contamination and to offer our residents the necessary care, we are forced to close the residential care home to all visitors at least until Sunday, 7 March,” director of the care home Inge Coopman said.

    All 90 residents will be tested twice a week to monitor further infections.

    This outbreak, despite the high vaccination rate, is not a surprise, according to virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “People in a residential care home have a very weak immune system,” he said. “There will be other outbreaks, hopefully not too many. But we had expected this,” he told the Belga news agency.

    He added that, as long as no one gets seriously ill, the vaccine will protect people.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times