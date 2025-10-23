EU parliament gives final green light to curb microplastic pollution

European countries tend to underestimate the amount of plastic waste they will fail to recycle each year.

The European Parliament has given its final approval to new EU rules aimed at reducing microplastic pollution caused by industrial plastic pellets, small granules that often leak into the environment and contaminate waterways.

These pellets, less than five millimetres in size, are the raw material for all plastic products and are transported by truck and ship. Between 50 and 180 tonnes escape into the environment each year due to improper handling across the supply chain. To address this, the European Commission proposed stricter regulations in 2023.

Under the new rules, operators must follow a clear framework in the event of accidental spills, focusing on clean-up and prevention. Every site handling pellets will be required to draw up a risk management plan with concrete measures for packaging, loading and unloading, staff training, and safety equipment.

Companies handling more than 1,500 tonnes of plastic pellets annually will need certification from an independent body, although smaller firms will be granted certain exemptions.

As maritime transport accounts for around 38% of pellet shipments, shipping companies will have to ensure proper packaging and provide detailed transport and cargo information. In the event of a spill, they must alert the relevant emergency services and act swiftly to limit environmental damage.

Belgian MEP Liesbet Sommen (CD&V), who negotiated the text on behalf of the EPP group, described the regulation as "ambitious but pragmatic."

The measure is part of the EU's broader target to cut microplastic pollution by 30% by 2030 and will enter into force in two years' time.

