'An irreparable loss for the city', appeal to save Palais du Midi from demolition

Brussels’ Palais du Midi at the centre of ongoing disputes over Metro Line 3. Weak soil beneath the building has delayed construction and driven costs up by €400 million. Credit : Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck.

Two Brussels associations have filed an appeal to block the demolition and reconstruction of the Palais du Midi, calling the plan an "irreparable loss" for the city's architectural and social heritage.

The Atelier de Recherche et d'Action Urbaines (ARAU) and Inter-Environnement Bruxelles (IEB) announced on Monday that they have lodged an appeal with Council of State against the demolition permit issued by the Brussels authorities in August.

The project aims to demolish and rebuild the landmark building to make way for Metro Line 3, which will run through the capital on a north-south axis.

The permit allows for the interior of the building to be dismantled first, followed by the reconstruction of shops, educational, cultural and sports facilities, and the renovation of the existing façades.

Located between Boulevard Lemonnier and Avenue de Stalingrad, the Palais du Midi has long been at the centre of controversy linked to the Metro 3 works. The STIB/MIVB transport operator has argued that partial demolition is necessary due to unstable ground conditions.

ARAU and IEB said they are determined to continue their campaign to protect the building. "Its destruction would be an irreversible act, an irreparable loss for Brussels' architectural and social heritage," they said in a joint statement. "Residents, who have endured construction for over five years, have the right to return to a normal life."

