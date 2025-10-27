How far do public transport lines in Brussels really go?

Illustrative image of tramways in Brussels.

Brussels’ public transport network stretches farther than most residents probably realise.

If all 85 STIB lines were laid end to end, they would cover a distance of 655 kilometres - roughly equivalent to the road from Brussels to Lyon.

The network includes four metro lines, 18 tram lines, 63 bus lines, and 11 Noctis night lines, connecting the city through a dense web of routes. In total, there are 69 (pre)metro stations and 2,223 surface stops, offering countless ways to get around the Belgian capital.

Longest and shortest lines

Among the longest lines are Metro 5, which runs 17.3 kilometres from Erasme to Herman Debroux; Tram 7, stretching 16.1 kilometres from Heysel to Vanderkindere; and Metro 6, covering 15.5 kilometres from Roi Baudouin to Elisabeth.

On the other end of the spectrum, the shortest lines include Bus 33 at just 3.1 kilometres between Dansaert and Louise; Bus 69 at 4.1 kilometres from Schaerbeek Gare to Jules Bordet; and Bus 77 at 4.4 kilometres, connecting Kraainem to the Hippodrome.

Metro 3

The network is not just a static map of routes - it is constantly evolving. One of the most ambitious projects currently underway is Metro 3, a major expansion that will connect Albert in the south to Bordet in the north.

The new line promises to ease congestion on existing lines, improve travel times, and provide better connections for residents in the city’s northern neighbourhoods. Construction has already begun on several key stations, but according to reports leaked to RTBF a few months ago, the line is actually at risk of being axed.

The potential cancellation follows cost increases on the mobility project in Brussels, and the lack of a Brussels-Region government to sign off on increased funding.

Whether on a short bus ride through the centre, or a long metro journey across the city, Brussels’ transport network demonstrates that public transport is more than just a way to get from A to B. It is a sprawling, evolving system that links neighbourhoods, supports daily life, and continues to grow with the needs of the city.

