'Quite astonishing': Employment minister on migrant roots in jobless benefits exclusions

Vice-prime Minister and minister of Economy and Work David Clarinval and pictured before a 'Kern' meeting gathering selected Ministers of the Federal Government, Sunday 20 July 2025 in Brussels. It will cover the various issues that must be included in a broad summer agreement expected next week. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Six in ten people who received unemployment benefits in 2023 have a migrant background, meaning they or at least one parent held a non-Belgian nationality, according to figures requested by Socialist MP Sophie Thémont from Employment Minister David Clarinval (MR).

The data, revealed on Wednesday by Het Laatste Nieuws and Sudinfo, follow warnings from equality body Unia about systemic discrimination in access to employment.

Speaking on RTL this morning, Minister Clarinval said he was "surprised" by the figures, describing them as "quite astonishing". He also raised questions about possible "residence fraud", asking whether all beneficiaries "actually live on national territory".

The data show that 41.5% of jobseekers have Belgian parents, just over 20% come from another EU country, and nearly 13% have roots in the Maghreb, including Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Mauritania.

Unia had warned that labour market reforms could exacerbate inequalities, stressing the persistence of discrimination based on origin.

Clarinval acknowledged the need for "particular attention" towards people with migrant backgrounds, who may "struggle with language or navigating institutions", adding that these disparities call for "specific support measures".

