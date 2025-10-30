Virgin Trains cleared to share Eurostar's thrown on Channel Tunnel route

Virgin Trains has moved closer to being able to run rail services through the Channel Tunnel after the regulator approved its application to share a depot with Eurostar. Credit : Belga

Virgin Trains has taken a major step towards launching international rail services from the UK to mainland Europe by 2030, potentially ending Eurostar’s exclusive control of the Channel Tunnel route.

The UK rail regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), has granted Virgin access to the Temple Mills depot in east London for train maintenance and storage. The depot is the only site connected to the HS1 high-speed line that links London to the Channel Tunnel.

"This access is an essential first step towards Virgin operating cross-border rail services via the Channel Tunnel," the ORR said, noting that the decision gives Virgin access to vital maintenance facilities.

Virgin must still secure further approvals for track access and safety before it can begin operations. Italy's Trenitalia, Spain’s Evolyn and Britain's Gemini had also applied for access to Temple Mills but were rejected. The ORR said it favoured Virgin's proposal over Eurostar's plan to increase its own services.

Eurostar, which is partly owned by Belgian rail operator SNCB, has held a monopoly on passenger trains through the Channel Tunnel since 1994. The company said it is "reviewing the decision" and "considering measures to continue our growth."

Virgin's owner, Sir Richard Branson, has vowed to "disrupt the cross-Channel route." Eurotunnel, which operates the tunnel, said it welcomes new players, arguing the infrastructure can accommodate up to 1,000 trains per day, compared with around 400 currently.

Related News