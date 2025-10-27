Eurostar services between Brussels and Amsterdam briefly halted after smoke incident in Rotterdam

Credit : Belga / Eric Lalmand

Eurostar train services between Brussels and Amsterdam were briefly disrupted on Sunday evening after smoke developed on a train in the Netherlands.

The incident occurred at Rotterdam Blaak station, where smoke from a Eurostar train forced the evacuation of the station. International services to Belgium were temporarily suspended.

One train between Amsterdam and Brussels was cancelled, while two others were delayed by around 40 minutes and rerouted via Utrecht.

A short circuit is believed to have caused the smoke on a Eurostar travelling from Paris to Amsterdam early in the evening. Train staff told a reporter from ANP they had also seen flames.

Dutch media reported that all 205 passengers were safely evacuated. The train driver, who had inhaled smoke, was examined by paramedics

Related News